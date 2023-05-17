WATCH: Bernardo Silva doubles up as Real Madrid edge closer to Champions League exit

Real Madrid’s chances of reaching back-to-back Champions League finals are hanging by a thread, as Manchester City have now doubled their lead in their semi-final second leg encounter.

Real Madrid have been blitzed by Pep Guardiola’s side in the first half. Thibaut Courtois has been at his best to stop the tie already being over, although he was unable to stop Bernardo Silva opening the scoring after 25 minutes.

Silva has now doubled his and Man City’s tally at the Etihad Stadium, and the Premier League champions are well on course to reach their second Champions League final in three seasons.

Bernardo Silva is leading Man City to Istanbul!! 🔥 The Portuguese star bags his second of the night! 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/k3OxPucX4b — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 17, 2023

تابع الحساب الاساسي : @i_Carl0 تابع الحساب الاساسي : @i_Carl0 pic.twitter.com/X4a7OkMKX3 — بان وجه الشمس والنوم ماطب العيون (@Thanh5412375630) May 17, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been unable to live with Man City. Aside from Toni Kroos hitting the bar, they have failed to threaten their goal, and they have conceded multiple chances in the first half so far.

Real Madrid will be desperate to get in at half time just two goals down. They will have to dig very deep if they are to salvage their chances of reaching next month’s Champions League final.