UEFA tweet out graphic showing Real Madrid as already being in the Champions League final

The semi-final tie is finely poised, following last week’s 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. As such, the winner of the match at the Etihad Stadium will join Inter in the showpiece event.

However, it appears that UEFA already consider Real Madrid to be in next month’s final. Their official Twitter account has tweeted out a graphic displaying Los Blancos as being Champions League finalists alongside Inter.

UEFA have obviously jumped the gun in this scenario, although Real Madrid supporters will hope that UEFA don’t have egg on their face come the full time whistle on Wednesday, as they dream of their side being in a second successive Champions League final.

Wednesday’s match promises to be an enthralling affair, and Real Madrid will hope to come out the other side as Champions League finalists, just like last season against Man City.