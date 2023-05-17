Shock turnaround at Barcelona as Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany reconsider departure

A surprise turnaround at Barcelona could be underway, with Director of Football Mateu Alemany potentially remaining at the club.

As per Sport, Alemany and President Joan Laporta met on Wednesday afternoon in order to discuss the former continuing in his role beyond the summer. Previously, the club had announced his departure on the 2nd of May, claiming that Alemany would conclude his work with the club this summer, even though his contract would expire on the 30th of June.

Since, Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff’s exit has also been announced this week. A number of reports have claimed that Deco would be added to the recruitment department, and he was seen at the Barcelona offices on Wednesday.

Alemany has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa, reportedly receiving a major pay bump in the process too.

Until further information emerges, or some confirmation of how those talks went, it is difficult to predict exactly how this will play out, and what consequences it will have. Even so, it does suggest that Barcelona are not operating on a set plan of action this summer.