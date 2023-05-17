Sevilla handed major boost ahead of Juventus showdown as duo return from injury

On Thursday, Sevilla can book their place in yet another Europa League final. A victory over Juventus at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan would secure passage to the showpiece event, where they would play either Roma or Bayer Leverkusen.

Last week’s first leg in Turin ended 1-1, which has left the tie finely poised. Sevilla will be hoping for a similar result to the one they got against Manchester United in the quarter-finals, and their chances of victory have surely increased following positive injury news.

Lucas Ocampos and Suso, who have been key players until Jose Luis Mendilibar in recent weeks, have been included in Sevilla’s squad for the match against Juventus. Both players had been doubtful due to injury issues, but they are fit enough to be involved.

📋 José Luis Mendilibar cita a 2⃣2⃣ jugadores para el duelo frente a la @juventusfc, con las principales novedades de @suso30oficial y @Locampos15. 🏆 #UEL #WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) May 17, 2023

Sevilla are targeting a record seventh Europa League title, and victory over Juventus on Thursday will bring them one step closer to making that dream a reality.