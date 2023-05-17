Ridiculous statistic underlines Manchester City’s first half dominance against Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been utterly dominated in the opening 45 minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Last week’s stalemate at the Santiago Bernabeu meant that whoever won the second leg would face Inter Milan in the competition’s final in Istanbul next month. With the second half still to come, it looks very likely that it will be Man City, as they are 2-0 up, courtesy of a Bernardo Silva brace.

The hosts’ dominance has been underlined by a remarkable statistic from Sofascore, who have confirmed that Man City goalkeeper Ederson touched the ball more times (13) than any of Real Madrid’s front three (Vinicius Junior 12, Rodrygo 11 and Karim Benzema 10) during the first half.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping for a big response from his side in the second half, otherwise Real Madrid’s chances of reaching their second successive Champions League final will be dead and buried.