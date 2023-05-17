Real Madrid star Eden Hazard rejects approach as club encourage exit

Real Madrid are more than happy for Belgian forward Eden Hazard to move on this summer, but it looks as if he will be at the club next season.

At least that is the impression that many in Madrid have. Canadian MLS side Montreal Impact recently got in touch with Real Madrid and Hazard about a potential move to Quebec, but they received the negative from the former Chelsea player as per Marca.

Hazard has a year left on his deal and has recently said he wants to see out his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. After retiring from the Belgian national team, he is thought to be enjoying his life away from the pitch in the Spanish capital, and has little intention of departing the club. There has even been speculation that Hazard may retire at the end of his deal.

Real Madrid on the other hand are desperate to see him move on, be it on loan or permanently. Hazard is their highest earner, thought to be on around €14m per year, and yet is their last-choice forward these days.

Given the size of his wages, it looks tricky for them to carry out that wish. Hazard was one of the best in the game for most of the previous decade, but currently is a reminder of a substantial and failed operation for Los Blancos.

