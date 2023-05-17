Real Madrid could face points deduction after Getafe submit complaint over ineligible line-up

Real Madrid made their way back into second place over the weekend with their 1-0 win over Getafe and Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Elche. However they could lose both second spot and their three points.

Getafe have submitted a formal complaint against Los Blancos for an ineligible line-up during the match. In a moment of confusion, Marco Asensio nearly left the pitch as he was due to come off for Alvaro Odriozola. Yet an injury to Eduardo Camavinga caused Carlo Ancelotti to change plans, with the French midfielder instead coming off for Odriozola.

El no cambio de Marco Asensio frente al Getafe 👀 Chendo y Ancelotti, claves en una imagen que vemos en #ElPostDeDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DPp0VAIb4h — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) May 14, 2023

Marca say that the allegations have been submitted to the RFEF, who will now wait for a response from Real Madrid. During the incident, it appears that Asensio does not fully make it off the pitch, but Odriozola does come on, in effect making Asensio the substituted player. Camavinga would then go off, but the RFEF will be left to judge the matter.

It seems like a long shot allegation from Getafe, and should common sense reign, then nothing will come of it, but also an understandable one. Three points for Getafe at this stage could be the difference between survival and relegation for them.