Real Betis prioritising signings in three areas for this summer’s transfer window

Earlier this month, former Barcelona director Ramon Planes was appointed as Real Betis’ new Sporting Director. Big things are expected of the 55-year-old, who has joined on a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Betis have had solid recruitment in recent seasons, with Antonio Cordon having held the role from 2020 until earlier this season. Planes’ first chance to showcase his prowess will be in the summer, and according to Relevo, he has three main areas in mind for to improve Manuel Pellegrini’s first team squad.

Betis are hoping to sign a left-sided central defender, a versatile midfielder and a pacey winger. The former will be required as Victor Ruiz will leave in the summer, and a necessary replacement will be needed to alongside the likes of German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe and Edgar.

Betis have been linked with a move for former player Dani Ceballos, who is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer. He could fill the void needed in midfield, although club President Angel Haro was rather pessimistic over a deal happening.

Real Betis will hope to secure European qualification once again in the final weeks of the season, which should allow Planes to attract more players to the Andalusian club this summer.