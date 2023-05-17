Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Castilla to miss out on play-offs following damaging run

Real Madrid Castilla have had an excellent campaign in their Primera RFEF group, aspiring to promotion back to Segunda, where they would join Villarreal as the only academy team in the division. Yet a turn of form in the wrong moment looks set to destroy their hopes of doing so.

The top team in the division will go straight up La Liga 2, but second place gets a shot to go up via the play-offs. Yet they now sit four points off Racing Ferrol in pole position, and three away from Alcorcon with just two games to go.

Raul’s side have lost three of their last four games, conceding nine goals in that time, and showing a complete lack of the defensive solidity that has characterised them. Marca also note that the likes of Marvel, Vinicius Tobias and Alvaro Rodriguez have been unable to perform of late.

It looks as if it could be a frustrating farewell for Raul. He has been tipped to leave the club at the end of the season, feeling the need to leave in order to prove himself as a manager. However the season does finish though, Raul has no doubt met expectations with Castilla, who were not expected to go up.