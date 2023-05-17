Pedri reveals what it’s like to be on the end of an angry Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona star Pedri is perhaps the brightest young talent that they have at the club, and many could not wish for a better mentor than arguably their greatest midfielder ever, in Xavi Hernandez. Pedri has revealed that he won’t hold back his temper for anyone though.

The 20-year-old was on popular Spanish talk show El Hormiguero on Tuesday evening, and spoke about a number of topics, including details of how Barcelona celebrated their La Liga title.

On the topic of Xavi though, Pedri was fairly positive.

“He’s a very caring guy. He was a footballer and he knows how we behave. He was young and knows how to treat us.”

If acknowledging that Xavi is prone to losing his rag.

“I’ve had to deal with him getting angry at times. Everyone has.”

“Sometimes he starts slow and goes up and gets louder, getting more angry as he talks. I keep quiet and I nod, keep my head down. I don’t mess around. I say ‘uff’, I hope it ends soon.”

The reality is that Xavi has plenty to lose his temper about in the last two seasons, but will feel vindicated by their title win this campaign, even if in Europe, it hasn’t yet happened for him.

At the very least, he appears to have the popular support of the dressing room though, with Pedri previously crediting him with improvements in his game.