Multiple reports deny rumours about Jordi Cruyff departure from Barcelona

Barcelona are looking to restructure their recruitment department after losing their two figureheads from the position in the last three weeks.

With just under two months to go until the transfer window opens, Director of Football Mateu Alemany’s exit was announced by the club, shortly after rumours that Deco would be joining the recruitment teams surfaced.

Subsequently a number of reports emerged saying that Jordi Cruyff was considering his position as Sporting Director as a result. Two days after Barcelona won the La Liga title, Cruyff’s exit was also confirmed.

According to RAC1, via MD, Cruyff held an emotional chat with President Joan Laporta explaining that he would be leaving, feeling his time was up, and he desired a new challenge. Equally Sport came out with a similar report, both contradicting the idea that Cruyff was on his way out due to a power shift at the club.

Both also made explicit reference to the impending arrival of Deco, claiming that the two events were unrelated. Clearly within Can Barca, there is a desire to ensure that these departures are unrelated and not to do with club decisions. Without confirmation from Alemany and Cruyff, it is too early to tell whether that is the case.