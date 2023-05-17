Loan stars hoping for agreement to remain at Valencia next season

Valencia have had a very difficult season, although their fortunes have picked up since Ruben Baraja succeeded Gennaro Gattuso as head coach earlier this year.

Having been at serious risk of dropping into the second tier of Spanish football, Valencia now sit in 14th, three points clear of Getafe, although that could change if the latter are awarded the three points that they lost against Real Madrid at the weekend.

Valencia have certainly improved in recent weeks, and Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino, who are on loan from Rom and Atletico Madrid respectively, have helped Los Che to improve their standing in La Liga.

Both players have made a impact, and they have also been positively affected by Valencia. Both players spoke to DAZN (via Diario AS) and admitted that they would love to stay at the club next season.

“I want to stay, for sure. I like it a lot and I want to stay. Let’s see if it’s possible, but I want to. I like it here,” said Kluivert.

“If it were up to me to stay one more year, if there was a possibility, then yes (I want to stay), because I really liked the club,” said Lino.

Valencia have a €15m buy option on Kluivert, so they could look to sign him on a permanent basis this summer. However, there is no such agreement with Atletico for Lino, so unless new terms can be negotiated, the latter will return to the Spanish capital.