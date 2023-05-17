Inter legend Javier Zanetti hoping to avoid one opponent in Champions League final – ‘made for them’

Internazionale will play in the Champions League final again 13 years after they won the competition in Madrid. Current Vice-President Javier Zanetti was part of that side, but knows which side he wants to avoid in Istanbul this year.

The Argentine icon spoke to the press after Inter won the second leg of their Milan derby semi-final 1-0, sentencing the tie 3-0 on aggregate. The Nerazzurri have been rock-solid in the knockout stages, beating out Barcelona to qualify from their group, but Zanetti does not want to face the other Spanish behemoth.

“This group deserved to play a Champions League final after 13 years. But I hope we don’t have to play Madrid because it seems as if the competition was made for them,” Zanetti told SkySport Italia (via Diario AS).

Los Blancos have an unparalleled record in finals, and have not been beaten in a European final since 1981, when Liverpool outdid them 1-0. If Los Blancos do make it to the final, they will be heavy favourites to bring home a record 15th European Cup. Real Madrid have a positive record against Inter as it is, but have won all four of their games against them in the 21st century, all of which occurred in the last three years.