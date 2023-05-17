How the La Liga table would look if Real Madrid are deducted points following Getafe complaint

On Wednesday, it was reported that Getafe have reported Real Madrid to the Competition Committee over an alleged case of improper alignment in their meeting on Saturday.

The situation in question refers to the use of Carlo Ancelotti’s final substitution, which saw the injured Eduardo Camavinga replaced by Alvaro Odriozola. However, Marco Asensio was believed to be the original substitute, and Getafe believe that he had left the pitch before returning to allow Camavinga to go off.

Getafe, who were not originally planning to file a complaint, lost the match 1-0, but if their complaint is successful, then they would receive the three points, while Real Madrid would have them deducted from their total.

This would have a big effect on both ends of the table. Real Madrid would fall back down to third, with Atletico Madrid reclaiming second. However, the big changes would be in the relegation fight, which Getafe are involved in.

Getafe would rise from 18th to 15th, which would drop Real Valladolid into the relegation zone. Cadiz and Almeria would also drop a place.

From 13th to 18th, four points would separate the six sides fighting for the final relegation spot, with Espanyol still also involved, although they are four points adrift in 19th.

With just four matches of the season remaining, there could still be so many twists and turns at the top and bottom of the table. If Real Madrid are found guilty, it would throw another spanner in the works.