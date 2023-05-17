Goncalo Guedes’ 2017 move to Valencia being investigated by Portuguese authorities

Goncalo Guedes had a relatively successful spell at Valencia. Having initially joined on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, the deal was made permanent one year later, and he stayed until 2022, when he left to join Wolves.

However, the circumstances which saw Guedes join Valencia initially are being investigated by the Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office, according to local media in Portugal (via MD). Guedes’ home has been raided amid suspicion over his move to Los Che, but also his transfer to PSG from Benfica three years prior.

In the operation, Benfica’s offices were also raided, as well the facilities of two more of Portugal’s biggest football clubs, Porto and Sporting CP.

Jorge Mendes, who is Guedes’ agent, facilitated the move with Valencia owners at that time, although it is currently unclear whether Los Che will be under the microscope of the Portuguese authorities.

Valencia have signed more players from the aforementioned clubs since the Guedes deal, although it is unknown as to whether they are a focus of the investigation.