Franck Kessie could make it difficult for Barcelona to sell him this summer

Franck Kessie had a difficult start to life as a Barcelona player earlier this season, but he has been finding his feet in the last few months.

Despite the promise that Kessie has shown of late, it appears that Barcelona could look to sell him after just one season at the club. With Ilkay Gundogan set to come in, the Ivorian may well be moved on to help the club sort out its financial issues.

Despite this, Sport have reported that Kessie has no interest in leaving Barcelona this summer, and this could severely affect their plans to sell him.

Inter Milan are said to be one of the favourites to sign Kessie, and Barcelona have reportedly received offers from multiple interested clubs. However, if Kessie plans to stay, getting him to agree to a transfer could be extremely difficult.

It is one area that Mateu Alemany will have to deal with, as he now looks set to remain as Director of Football at Barcelona. He had previously announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season.