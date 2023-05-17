Former Barcelona striker Bojan Krkic to return to club in off-pitch role following retirement

Former Barcelona, Milan and Ajax player Bojan Krkic may well be headed back to the club this summer, following his retirement last month.

Bojan retired at the age of 32 recently, having finished his contract with Japanese side Vissel Kobe. He said at the time that he was interested in sports management, and it appears he will have an off-pitch role if he does join Barcelona.

Gerard Romero has reported on Jijantes FC that Bojan is in the running to join the reorganised sporting department at the club this summer. With Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff on their way out this summer, it looks as if Barcelona will restructure the department, with various roles changing. Bojan’s proposed role would be a new one, acting as the link between the first team and the youth academy.

Given he came into the first team at the age of 17, Bojan is well aware of the teething problems than can come with such a change, having experienced them himself. He has been open about struggling to deal with the pressure and having panic attacks after it.

Bojan did once decide against dropping back to the Barca Atletic team for a playoff, but on the whole, his wide variety of experience should serve him well in such a role. No doubt they want him to help prevent youngsters heading elsewhere, with the Azugrana to lose Ilias Akhomach and Victor Barbera on a free this summer. He could also be helpful to the likes of Lamine Yamal, who is experiencing a similarly prodigious rise through the youth ranks, making his debut at just weeks ago.