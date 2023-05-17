Fernando Torres given suspension following altercation with Alvaro Arbeloa in youth Madrid derby

Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa had been teammates at Liverpool during their respective playing days, but there is certainly no love lost between them nowadays.

There are rivals in the managerial scene, as Arbeloa is in charge of Real Madrid’s U19s, while Torres holds a similar role at Atletico Madrid. On Sunday, when the two sides faced off, both were involved in a heated exchange on the touchline, for which further details of the altercation have since emerged.

Torres was sent off for his role in the incident, while Arbeloa was cautioned by the referee. The former has been handed a one-match suspension by the RFEF’s disciplinary judge as a result of his dismissal, as per Marca.

Atletico Madrid drew the match 2-2 after extra time, which meant that they were eliminated by their city rivals 4-2 on aggregate. As such, Torres will be absent from the sidelines for his side’s next league match.