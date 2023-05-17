Dani Carvajal believes that Real Madrid will “come back stronger” from Manchester City humiliation

Real Madrid’s hopes of reaching a second successive Champions League final were extinguished in emphatic fashion on Wednesday evening, as Manchester City ran riot to book their place in next month’s showpiece event.

The hosts were simply far too good for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, and Dani Carvajal admitted that as much, as per Fabrizio Romano. However, he believes that Los Blancos will come back firing in years to come, as they chase a 15th crown.

“Man City were far better than us, congratulations to them. We will come back stronger and work to be in another final soon.”

With Barcelona having already wrapped up the La Liga title, Real Madrid effectively have nothing to play for in their final four games of the season, aside from trying to finish above Atletico Madrid for second place.

It has been a mixed campaign for Real Madrid. They have taken home three titles, but they have been unsuccessful in retaining either La Liga or the Champions League.