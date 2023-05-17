Conflicting reports emerging out of Germany over Barcelona links to Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is reportedly a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, with a deal a real possibility, but other reports claim that he is going nowhere.

The largest German sports outlet BILD claim that Bayern are already preparing for Kimmich’s exit to a degree by seeking out a replacement. West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is mentioned as a potential option, as quoted by MD.

However Sport1 dispute the idea that Kimmich might leave at least. Kerry Hau reports that Barcelona and Real Madrid have been interested in him for some time, but that Bayern have no intention of selling him at all. Kimmich is ‘unsellable’, in Hau’s words.

Das Interesse von Barça und Real an Kimmich ist nicht neu. Für die Bayern-Bosse steht aber fest: Es gibt kein Preisschild, Kimmich ist unverkäuflich. Sie planen die Zukunft zu 100 % mit ihm – als Regisseur im Mittelfeld und nach der Ära Neuer/Müller auch als 1. Kapitän. @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) May 17, 2023

Late on Tuesday evening reports had broken that Kimmich was a ‘real option’, mentioning a price tag of €45m.

From the outside, it looks like a tough deal. Kimmich has two years left on his contract and is in the theoretical prime of his career, even if his form of late has not been as impressive. It may be that Kimmich is considering an exit, but Bayern hold all the cards.