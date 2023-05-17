Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti seen giving key final message to Real Madrid squad – ‘They’ve made us suffer’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told his team to approach their decisive Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City in chunks.

The Italian manager held a final training session with his team on Tuesday evening ahead of the the clash, as Los Blancos try to make a second successive Champions League final. El Chiringuito spotted his final talk with the players out on the pitch.

“20 minutes, 30, 20, 30. We have to suffer, we have to hold out, they have made us suffer.”

He would then go on to point out that these games are difficult, and that they had to focus on the details. Perhaps just as significant were the quiet grins on the faces of the Real Madrid players, including Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois.

Both looked enthused with the Italian and the occasion. Ancelotti has made an effort to point out that tactically, this Real Madrid are also well-prepared. His relationship with the players and his ability to handle a dressing room have always stood out though, and certainly ahead of the Manchester City clash, he appears to have his side fully engaged.

