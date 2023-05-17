Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t expect to be sacked despite failing to secure Champions League success

It was a historical night for Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday, but ultimately, it was one that was rather humiliating for him and his Real Madrid side as they crashed out of the Champions League in remarkable fashion.

The second leg against Manchester City was Ancelotti’s 191st as a manager in the Champions League, which takes him ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson as having the most appearances in the competition.

However, it was a night to forget for Ancelotti, who acknowledged that Man City were far the better team on the night, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We have lost to a team with more quality & more intensity than us. Last year we were superior, and this year they were superior. It’s a defeat that hurts a lot. They’ve been much better, there’s no other choice but to think about next season.”

Ancelotti was also bullish when asked about his future, and he full expects to be on the Real Madrid bench next season.

“Next season, I will be here to fight to win another Champions League.

“No one doubts me. I think the president was very clear 15 days ago. What he tells me in private, I’m not going to say here.”

Real Madrid’s attention will now turn towards next season, although they still have a fight on their hands to keep second place out of the grasp of Atletico Madrid.

