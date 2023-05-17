Barcelona star Gavi sets off Real Madrid fans during La Liga title parade

Barcelona’s teenage prodigy is hardly appreciated by Real Madrid fans as it is, but it seems at every interval he is destined to wind them up. And on Monday during the La Liga title parade, he did not fail his devoted Barcelona fans.

There were several comical moments on the title parade, with Xavi Hernandez handing out beers, and others that were more heartwarming, such as Pedri’s gesture towards Ansu Fati.

Rarely left out, Gavi was thrown a Real Madrid shirt from the crowd which he grabbed while on the bus. When he realised what it was, he quickly dropped the shirt without thinking off the side of the bus.

Gavi with a reflex reaction that will delight Barcelona fans😅#HalaMadrid #Barca pic.twitter.com/MHsHJdcjuf — Football España (@footballespana_) May 17, 2023

This of course will be taken as a show of just how Barcelona-dedicated he is to Cules, and a show of how little respect the 18-year-old has by Madridistas. Either way, the incident would have made much more of a talking point if the likely inebriated teenager had kept the shirt.