Barcelona squad “shocked” by news of Mateu Alemany’s decision to remain at the club

On Wednesday, news emerged that Mateu Alemany had done a 180 on his decision to leave his role as Director of Football at the end of the season, 15 days after Barcelona made the shock announcement.

As much, Alemany is expected to see out the remainder of his Barcelona contract, which is due to expire at the end of next season. Joan Laporta may look to extend his stay before that date.

Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad was caught completely unaware by Barcelona’s original announcement on Alemany, and according to MD, several players have been left surprised by the news of his decision to now stay.

The report also states that some member of the squad, as well as a handful of club officials, were made aware of the story in the media, rather than being told internally.

It now appears that Barcelona will move forward with Alemany, and he is expected to work alongside Deco, who is the frontrunner to replace Jordi Cruyff as the club’s Sporting Director.