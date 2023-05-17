Barcelona scouting Brazilian midfielder with a taste for goals and a €15m price tag

Barcelona are looking at alternative options and lesser-scouted markets this summer, with their budget not quite adding up the asking price for many top players in Europe.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana are looking at Raphael Veiga of Palmeiras. The 27-year-old has been in excellent form for the Verdao over the last three seasons, and earned a Brazil call-up in March.

He stands out for his eye for goal, having scored 10 and assisted 8 in 23 games this season. Veiga has also reached at least 18 goals in the last three campaigns, totalling 67 over all of them. That quality combined with a reported price tag of just €15m make Veiga an attractive possibility for the Blaugrana, who is clearly at the top of the game in Brazil with arguably the best side in South America over those three seasons.

With rumours that Deco is already working for Barcelona, and will take over an important role in the recruitment department at the Blaugrana, it is tempting to see this interest as evidence of his influence. The Brazilian-Portuguese agent has a close relationship and already works informally as a scout for the club. Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff will leave their posts this summer, and it appears the change of regime is already underway.