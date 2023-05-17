Barcelona looking to tempt Real Sociedad into Martin Zubimendi sale with player exchange

Regardless of the tricky path to do so, it appears that there is a determination at Barcelona to do everything possible in order to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Including looking at alternative methods to bring him in.

Seemingly Zubimendi is Xavi Hernandez’s preferred option to replace the outgoing Sergio Busquets in midfield, but La Real hold all the cards with a €60m release clause that seems out of reach for the Blaugrana.

El Desmarque reference a report from Cadena SER claiming that Barcelona are keen to include players in a potential deal for Zubimendi, highlighting that Sergino Dest is one of the players in question. SER Catalunya (via Diario AS) back that idea up, although do not mention Dest by name.

However they go on to report that Zubimendi is in no rush to leave, and dreams of playing Champions League football with La Real. A goal that is just eight points away for the the Txuri-Urdin. It appears highly unlikely La Real would be interested.

While La Real do have history taking chances on discarded young talents and giving them the opportunity to get their careers back on track, as was the case with Alexander Isak and Takefusa Kubo, Dest’s recent career does not inspire much faith he will do so. He has been almost totally discarded from Milan’s squad this season, after Xavi made it clear Dest was not part of his plans. While clearly technically gifted, Dest is so raw that many managers may be reluctant to take on such a project, and less so for many millions.