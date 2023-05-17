Barcelona looking to move quickly as Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich becomes available

Reports in Catalonia say that Barcelona have a real chance of signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

MD claim that the Bayern lynchpin is looking for a new challenge this summer, following the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann in March. Struggling on a personal level, in a dressing room that has been difficult at points this season, Kimmich is considering a change of scene for next season.

Barcelona are one of the options that could suit both player and club. With Sergio Busquets on his way out, Kimmich would be one of the few players that could ease concerns about how the will respond without him. Xavi Hernandez is a fan of his, and he shares a close relationship with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Germany dressing room. The 28-year-old is vastly experienced and in possession on equal quality – he now captains the German national team.

That said, Manchester City are also linked with Kimmich in the piece, highlighting that not only does it look as if they will lose Ilkay Gundogan in the summer, but Pep Guardiola is one of the managers that changed Kimmich’s career, giving him his chance in the first team and putting him back into midfield.

They also say that he would be cheaper than a move for Martin Zubimendi, who has a €60m release clause. They highlight the point that Bayern do not tend to hold onto players that are unhappy, and thus he could be available for around €45m, highlighting past cases such as David Alaba, Toni Kroos and Robert Lewandowski.

However that perhaps is where Barcelona may struggle. Relations with Bayern are not good after the Lewandowski deal, and the German side certainly managed to get a hefty €45m fee for a 33-year-old. Alaba was out of contract, and in the case of Kroos, he was seen as replaceable by Bayern at the time.

There seems little motivation for Bayern to play for a player with two years left on his deal, and less with Barcelona after they felt that the Catalan side acted poorly in their pursuit of Lewandowski. If he could be signed, then Barcelona will be well on their way to having an excellent summer.