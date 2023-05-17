Barcelona future in the air as final games of the season give youngster chance to prove his worth

Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre has not had the desired impact this season, even if expectations were not high for the 19-year-old.

Arriving from Racing Santander last summer, Torre was a target for not only Barcelona, but also Real Madrid, such was his promising campaign in Cantabria. Moving from the third tier of Spanish football to the top of it was always bound to be a jump that requires adaptation.

This season he has been limited to short cameos here and there at Barcelona, even when injuries have struck the Barcelona midfield. Manager Xavi Hernandez has insisted he has no issue with Torre, in spite of his lack of game time.

However he could have the chance to prove his worth in the final stage of the season. With nothing on the line for the Blaugrana save a defensive record or two, and pride, Sport say that Xavi will rotate his squad. That could include a chance for Torre to make an impact.

There is a clear desire for Torre to feature more often next season, be it at Barcelona or somewhere else, so that his development does not stagnate. Should Torre impress in these final weeks, it could keep him at the club next season, or it might seal his departure on loan next campaign.

The task will be made even trickier by the fact that much of the rest of the Barcelona squad do not have anything on the line. If they do not bring the correct intensity to the games, then Torre will have a hard job impressing without the team around him to make plays.