Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany to turn down Aston Villa and remain at Camp Nou

Barcelona Director of Football Mateu Alemany is set to stay at the club after a rapid turnaround.

The former Valencia man’s departure was announced 15 days ago and set for the 30th of June, although he was committed to finishing the current signings.

He was then heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa, and a significant pay rise, even travelling to Birmingham to discuss his arrival.

However on Wednesday afternoon news broke that Alemany had held talks with President Joan Laporta over potentially remaining at the club in his current role and under the same conditions.

🚨 Mateu Alemany SE QUEDA en el club con Deco en la dirección deportiva. GIRO RADICAL después de la visita en Birmingham@JijantesFC esta tarde programa pic.twitter.com/uqLbFHdaqz — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 17, 2023

Laporta appears to have accepted that proposal, with Gerard Romero reporting that he will in fact stay at Barcelona. Alemany was thought to be in charge of negotiations and making the finances work at Barcelona, and if the news is confirmed, it will represent a major boost for the club, who face another tricky summer.

🚨 Laporta accepts Alemany's change of opinion. @AdriaAlbets — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 17, 2023

Various outlets are backing up the news, with Relevo saying that Deco will still join the club. Director of Football Jordi Cruyff is still set to depart, as was announced on Tuesday, but Deco will likely take his role among multiple reports that he will join the recruitment setup – he was also seen at the club offices earlier on Wednesday.

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images