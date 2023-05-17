Atletico Madrid may have found new solution to Joao Felix summer conundrum

While all parties have done enough to leave the door open for a return in the summer, it appears the ideal for all parties would be if Joao Felix found an alternative to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese’s loan at Chelsea has lost some of its shine, and with Felix currently being benched by Frank Lampard. There are still good noises coming out of England that Chelsea want to hold onto Felix beyond the summer in some capacity, but there has been little news of advances.

Ultimately the problem is that Atletico Madrid do not want to make a major loss on their investment, and are likely to demand towards €100m for him. Equally, Felix is said to want Champions League football next season.

As per Marca, Newcastle United may be the solution for both. The Magpies are favourites to claim a Champions League spot next season after Arsenal and Manchester City, and have enough money facilitate a deal. It is not yet clear whether there would be another loan deal for Felix, or a permanent move.

Los Colchoneros have no doubt improved for a variety of reasons in the second half of the season, but there is a school of thought that bringing Felix back into the fold would be unnecessarily upsetting the apple cart. Atletico have finally found harmony after two years of inconsistent performances.

