WATCH: Real Betis right-back nets screamer with wrong foot in Rayo Vallecano win

Real Betis secured a vital 3-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, which gave them some breathing room in the Europa League places, but the main talking point was undoubtedly Youssouf Sabaly’s stuning strike.

In just the fifth minute, Sabaly unleashed a howitzer with his ‘wrong’ foot, bursting the net.

The French defender is not known for his for goalscoring touch, nor his touch with his left foot, but was the story of the night at the Benito Villamarin.

Ayoze Perez doubled their lead just before half-time, but Rayo fought back and a Fran Garcia-assisted header from Santi Comesana made the game tight until the closing minutes. Enter Joaquin, who assisted Borja Iglesias for a late goal to seal a 3-1 win.

That appearance keeps Joaquin’s hopes of equalling Andoni Zubizarreta’s record for La Liga appearances, currently at 621, alive. He must play in their remaining five matches in order to do so.

For Betis, it leaves them two points off Villarreal in fifth, and seven points from Girona in seventh. Had they been beaten by Rayo, that gap would have been cut to just two by Los Franjirrojos themselves, who missed the chance to leapfrog Girona into the final European spot.