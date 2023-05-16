Vinicius Junior’s agent believes star could stay at Real Madrid for his entire career

Vinicius Junior had an strong start to his Real Madrid career, but he has gone to a new level this season. Many would say that he has been Los Blancos’ most important player, and with good reason, as he has stepped up when Karim Benzema has struggled.

Real Madrid officials have been delighted with Vinicius, and rightly so. He is currently one of the best players on the planet, and as a result, they will be determined to keep hold for as long as possible.

The good news for Real Madrid is that the feeling appears to be reciprocated. Speaking to The Telegraph, the Brazilian’s agent, Frederico Pena, believes that Vinicius could stay at the club for the rest of his career.

“Vini is very close with Real Madrid and he’s so happy there. He’s very at ease, he loves the club. He’s been there so long, he’s kind of turned into a man there.

“I would tell you right now there’s a big chance that he’s the kind of player who stays in one club and makes history there and stays there for 15-plus years.”

The sky is the limit for Vinicius, and Real Madrid will hope that he continues to perform at a high level for many years to come while wearing the famous white jersey.