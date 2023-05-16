Sevilla

Sevilla duo desperate for return to fitness ahead of Juventus showdown

On Thursday, Sevilla will play their biggest game of the season so far, when they take on Juventus in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

Following last week’s draw in Turin, the tie is finely poised for the return leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and Sevilla will hope to continue their success in the competition by reaching another final.

However, Jose Luis Mendilibar does have issues to contend with for the match. Tanguy Nianzou, Marcao and Joan Jordan are injured, while there are doubts over the availability if Lucas Ocampos and Suso.

However, Diario AS have reported that the duo are racing to be fit for the match, as they are desperate to be involved against the Italian giants.

Sevilla will fancy their chances of progressing to next month’s Europa League final, having led in Turin until the final few seconds. Should they have Ocampos and/or Suso back, they will certainly feel more confident.

