Real Sociedad expect Martin Zubimendi to reject Barcelona move this summer

When Barcelona take on Real Sociedad this weekend, in their first match since becoming La Liga champions, many eyes at the Spotify Camp Nou will be on Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi is reportedly one of Xavi Hernandez’s top targets for this summer’s transfer window. Given that Sergio Busquets is leaving at the end of the season, Barcelona will be in the market for a new pivot, and the La Real midfielder is believed to be their primary option.

Despite this, Zubimendi has stated his desire to stay in San Sebastian for next season, and club officials at La Real expect him to turn down any approaches from Barcelona this summer, as per MD, should the Blaugrana come calling.

Zubimendi has been in excellent form this season, and he will hope to help Real Sociedad secure Champions League qualification in their final four matches. They have a five-point lead over Villarreal, although their run-in is difficult, starting with Barcelona this weekend.