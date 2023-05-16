Real Madrid left stranded upon arrival in Manchester ahead of Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid have landed in Manchester ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg showdown against Manchester City, although it has been a difficult first hour or so in England.

According to Daily Mail, Real Madrid’s team coach failed to turn up on time, meaning that Carlo Ancelotti and his squad were left stranded at Manchester Airport for over 30 minutes. However, they have since been picked up and have now made their way to the team hotel in Manchester.

Wednesday’s second leg promises to be a blockbuster, with the tie finely poised after a draw between the two teams at the Santiago Bernabeu last Tuesday. As such, whoever wins at the Etihad Stadium will be in next month’s final.

Ancelotti, who looked far from impressed with the mishap at Manchester Airport, will have a selection headache ahead of the second leg. Having already confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will start, the Italian must decide whether it is David Alaba or Eder Militao that partner him in the centre of the Real Madrid defence.

Image via Zenpix Ltd