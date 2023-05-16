Real Betis President Angel Haro opens up on the possibility of re-signing Dani Ceballos this summer

Dani Ceballos’ future at Real Madrid is far from secure. The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, and with a renewal seemingly not forthcoming, he could be a free agent this summer.

Real Betis, who Ceballos played for between 2014 and 2017, have reportedly been interested in re-signing their former player, should he be available in the summer.

Although Betis President Angel Haro refused to deny his club’s interest in Ceballos, as per MD, he stated that a deal for Ceballos is not at the top of their list for this summer.

“Knowing how the situation is, Dani is rushing his cards at Real Madrid. I don’t know if he will renew.

“If he arrives at Betis this summer, it has to be within logical and economic parameters. If we move for him, it won’t be at the beginning of the summer, but rather at the end.”

Ceballos has impressed for Real Madrid throughout 2023, but with Jude Bellingham on the way in, it remains to be seen whether he signs on, considering that his playing time is likely to be reduced.