Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City will be without key defender for Real Madrid clash

Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid promises to be an incredibly captivating affair, with both sides knowing that victory at the Etihad Stadium will see them reach the final of the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti will have his entire squad at his disposal, following positive news on the injury suffered by Eduardo Camavinga during Saturday’s victory over Getafe. However, the same cannot be said for Pep Guardiola.

Although Man City have recovered Rodri for the match, they will be without Nathan Ake once again, as confirmed by Guardiola in his pre-match press conference.

“Except Nathan (Ake), everyone is fit.”

Ake, who suffered a muscle injury earlier this month, has been in excellent form for Man City this season, and having him out for both legs against Real Madrid is a big blow. However, they coped relatively well without him last week, and Guardiola will hope for the same on Wednesday.