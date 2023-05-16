Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City star will recover in time for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has eased fears in the North-West of England that they may be without Rodri Hernandez, declaring that he will be fit to play against Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder has been a crucial part of Guardiola’s side in recent years and even more so this season, opening the scoring against Bayern Munich in the previous round of the Champions League.

He came off in the final minutes of their 3-0 victory against Everton on Sunday, seemingly nursing an injury. However Guardiola said after the game that “he will be there on Wednesday”, as noted by Marca, which will be a relief for the home side.

It looks as if both City and Real Madrid are set to have more or less a fully available squad for their showdown on Wednesday night. Eduardo Camavinga was one of four players struggling with fitness issues ahead of the game for Carlo Ancelotti, but all four have travelled with the Real Madrid squad.