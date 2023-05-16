No rest for Xavi Hernandez after Barcelona title celebrations as difficult conversations set to begin

Barcelona are enjoying their success after having secured a first La Liga title in four seasons, as was evidenced by their rooftop parade. However Xavi Hernandez has plenty of work ahead this week.

Xavi was seen handing out beers to fans during the parade, but will have serious business to attend to. As per Sport, Xavi will sit down with the players that Barcelona want to move on this summer and explain that they no longer have a role under him.

The headline name on that list is Ansu Fati, who has been the subject of plenty of speculation of late. President Joan Laporta was vague on Fati’s future ahead of the parade, and Xavi is expected to tell their number 10 that he must move on this summer. Ansu has so far maintained that he wants to remain at Camp Nou.

The other names on that list are Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba and Franck Kessie, all of whom have had reduced roles this season. The former two are incurring costs that do not correspond to their role, while the latter could see Barcelona make a neat profit, having arrived on a free last summer.

Barcelona are in desperate need of funds this summer if they want to continue rebuilding a squad that was neglected for the best part of a decade. It has already and will continue to involve casualties. That Xavi refused to take sides with the proposed sale of Frenkie de Jong last summer, but is happy to help the club push these players out, shows the difference in how he regards them.

