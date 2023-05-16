Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos renewals taking diverging directions at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have a remarkable seven players out of contract this summer, and while there is certainty on many of those cases, three remain somewhat up in the air.

The renewals of Spanish trio Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio are still to be decided, with Real Madrid keen to hang onto all three, although no doubt on their own terms.

As per Marca, a deal for Marco Asensio is close, with the two parties almost in agreement on all fronts. Real Madrid are keen to hold onto a player that has contributed over 20% of Real Madrid’s goals in 2023, without being a starter. His perofrmances have convinced board and fans that he deserves a place in the squad. Despite interest from Aston Villa, Asensio appears likely to stay.

Ceballos is something of a different case. The Spanish midfielder has been frequently referred to as the most similar thing Los Blancos have to Luka Modric by manager Carlo Ancelotti, and underwent something of revival in early 2023. Yet he has lost protagonism in recent weeks, and seemingly his contract talks are going less well.

He has other offers, and Mariano Diaz aside, who will not be offered a new deal, he was the last to receive a new contract offer, just three weeks ago. It appears his days could be numbered.

No doubt key in Ceballos’ thinking is potential competition in his position. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham, and with Fede Valverde moving off the right side into the middle, it leaves less opportunities for him. Factor in the explosion of Eduardo Camavinga in 2023, albeit at left-back, Ceballos is some way down the pecking order already and could fall further.