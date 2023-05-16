‘Manchester City have done most difficult part against Real Madrid’ claims Spanish analyst

Manchester City are hoping to get past Real Madrid on Wednesday night in a Champions League semi-final at the third time of asking, but according to Spanish analyst Julio Maldonado, they have negotiated the trickiest part of the tie.

The first leg finished 1-1, and without away goals, it means the Etihad will essentially see a playoff between the two sides. Speaking on Cadena Cope, Maldonado explained that City were had gotten past the hardest part of facing Real Madrid.

“In the first leg it is true that, beyond that first half hour where City dominated a lot, but without depth, I saw a Manchester City where the motto was not to make mistakes, not to risk too much… and that meant they lacked depth.”

“Then Madrid took possession of the ball after Vinicius scored the goal, which was when City were at their best. Madrid in the second half pushed City back and were capable of generating chances until the tie arrived. Guardiola acknowledged it. The goal came when Real Madrid were at their best. It must be recognised that in the end City achieved their objective: to take the tie to play it at the Etihad. The first leg no longer counts. City have achieved the most difficult thing: to make the ‘Bernabeu effect’ disappear.”

Maldonado went on to highlight that it was the decisive factor last season on their way to the final.

“Last season it was key in the three knockouts. City will be much more vertical, they will have more speed ball… it’s a team that’s hard to beat at home. I obviously make City the favourite, to go through against Real Madrid, even a little more than the chances I gave them before the first leg. But, logically, Real Madrid has a high level and has players to take hold of the tie. Maybe Camavinga will play in midfield. City can keep the same eleven or put Mahrez in. I expect a more even match than it might seem at first, but my favourite to go through is City, not by a very big margin.”

Real Madrid certainly have a special momentum at the Bernabeu, where the crowd builds into waves of attack. Whether Los Blancos can replicate that away from home without that support might define the tie. No doubt the Bernabeu is a key factor.

Equally, it should be said that the ceiling of this Real Madrid side looks higher than it did last season. Los Blancos were able to successfully press City in the first leg, something they were incapable of last season, which shows both sides are much more evenly matched than last season.