Luka Modric expecting Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo to stand out against Manchester City

Luka Modric has been a lynchpin for Real Madrid over the last decade, and he has become one of the club’s most successful players during that time.

Having already won five Champions League titles in his career, all with Real Madrid, he could make it six this season. Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final second leg against Manchester City, Modric insisted that his motivation is as high as ever to win the competition.

“Of course I am motivated. I still remember the video that Zizou played us, which talked about us becoming a dynasty. Of course we have it in mind. It gives us extra motivation. Just playing these types of games with Real Madrid motivates you. When you know you’re close to winning, you want to give everything.

“We feel very comfortable playing this tournament and these matches. We’ve won a lot of titles because of that. We believe in our quality. We know that history forces you to give your best whenever you play.”

Ahead of the match against Man City, Modric expects teammates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo to step up to the plate, like they have done in the Champions League over the last two seasons.

“They are daring, and they have shown that they can solve matches with their football. The most important thing is the team. If we are well, together, one day Vinicius or Rodrygo will stand out, but the most important thing is to be together.”

Real Madrid have their 15th Champions League title in their sights, and victory over Man City on Wednesday would give them an excellent chance of making that dream a reality.