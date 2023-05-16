Inter Milan progress to Champions League final as Real Madrid or Manchester City wait in the wings

Should Real Madrid defeat Manchester City on Wednesday night, they will be in their second successive Champions League final, and will be one win away from a 15th title in the competition.

If Carlo Ancelotti does get the better of Pep Guardiola, he will face Inter Milan in next month’s showpiece event in Istanbul. The Nerazzurri defeated city and stadium rivals AC Milan 1-0 on Tuesday, which ensured a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Lautaro Martinez got the only goal of the second leg, which has ensured that Inter will be in their first Champions League final since 2010, when they defeated Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti had hoped to face Milan in the final, given that they are his former side, although if Real Madrid do reach the showpiece event, it will surely be an even sweeter feeling if he can guide Los Blancos to back-to-back titles.

However, before that becomes a consideration, Real Madrid must get past Man City at the Etihad Stadium, which will be easier said than done, given that the Premier League leaders have not lost at home since November.