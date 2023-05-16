Getafe at risk of losing star striker this summer as Real Betis and Benfica come calling

With four games remaining of the season, Getafe are in real trouble of dropping into the second tier of Spanish football. They sit in 18th, although they are only one point behind Real Valladolid and Cadiz.

Getafe would likely be much worse off had it not been for the efforts of Enes Unal. The Turkish striker has been in excellent form this season, and has netted 14 goals in La Liga, along with amassing three assists.

Getafe may find it difficult to keep hold of Unal this summer, even if they avoid relegation. According to Diario AS, Real Betis are considered signing him, while Benfica have also registered an interest. Unal has a release clause of €40m, but Getafe are reportedly open to selling him for as little as €20m this summer.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been among those interested in Unal over the past year, and given the interest in him, Getafe will find it difficult to keep their star striker at the club for next season.