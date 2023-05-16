Fabrizio Romano confirms that Barcelona are close to agreeing terms with Deco

Having already received the shock news that Mateu Alemany would be leaving his role as Director of Football, Barcelona have been rocked again as Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that he will also leave the club at the end of the season.

Barcelona will now require two new directors, with Cruyff’s Sporting Director position now available, and it appears that they are closing in on filling one of the vacancies.

Deco has been in talks with Barcelona over returning to the club he was at as a player, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Portuguese is close to agreeing a deal to take over as a director.

Interestingly, it is not specified whether Deco will be Director of Football or Sporting Director. He had been in talks before Cruyff’s announcement, which would indicate that his role would be the former, but there have been reports of him being linked with the Sporting Director position.

Deco is close with Barcelona President Joan Laporta, and it is believed that his contract will run until 2026, which is when Laporta’s latest term is projected to come to an end.

The final few details to be ironed out revolve around Deco’s agency. If he takes the role at Barcelona, he must give up control of D20 Sports. However, this is not expected to be too much of a problem.