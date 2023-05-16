Espanyol fan that knocked over camera in post-Barcelona derby fracas forced to resign from coaching role

After Barcelona secured the La Liga title, following their victory over Espanyol, tensions boiled over in the stands at the RCDE Stadium stadium.

Hundreds of Espanyol supporters charged onto the pitch as Barcelona celebrated near the centre circle. Many headed towards the tunnel, while one fan was pictured knocking over one of the pitch-side cameras.

Ayer vimos estas lamentables imágenes por la televisión. El chaval que tiró la cámara de Movistar tras la invasión de campo es Yago Darnell, número 9 de la lista del PP en Sant Joan Despí. pic.twitter.com/5ot476AxqR — Diego FS 🌿 (@DiegoFSRB) May 15, 2023

That fan, now known to be Yago Darnell, has been forced to resign from his position as a coach for Junior FC, who are from Sant Cugat. In a statement (via MD), they acknowledged that one of their coaches was involved in the incident.

“As a result of the incidents that occurred at the end of the match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona, in which a member of the coaching staff of the Junior FC football school has been identified, the club wishes to express its total condemnation of the events that occurred, as well as any type of violence in sport.

“Junior FC, in its more than 105 years of history, is proud to defend the ethical principles that must govern the sport, with an emphasis on instilling them in our young people. The aforementioned facts are contrary to how we understand sport.”

Darnell, who has also been expelled as a member of the Popular Party, is expected to face further punishment, as La Liga and Espanyol are confirmed to be investigating the matter.