Eder Militao running out of credit for Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City clash

Brazilian defender Eder Militao stated that he was working towards becoming the best defender in the world just three weeks ago, but right now he is closer to being dropped by Real Madrid.

Los Blancos go into their most important game of the season against Manchester City on Wednesday night, knowing they must win at the Etihad following a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos were happy with their performance, a major aspect of which was Antonio Rudiger’s marking of Erling Haaland. It has created plenty of debate in the Spanish capital over whether Rudiger should keep his place ahead of Militao.

The Brazilian was suspended for the first leg, and after poor performances against Girona and Real Sociedad recently, Diario AS say his chances of starting against City are on the ropes.

They note that Carlo Ancelotti recently said ‘he has to wake up soon’, following one of those matches, and that he is fast running out of the credit he had earned.

It would perhaps be something of a change of route for Ancelotti to use Rudiger on Wednesday. The Italian often prefers to stick with his tried and trusted players whenever he can, and while Rudiger had a brilliant game last week, the evidence over the season is that Militao is a much better option.