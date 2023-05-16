Dani Alves hoping for third bail hearing as he fights for temporary release from prison

Having been imprisoned ever since being charged with sexual assault in January, Dani Alves has now spent over 100 days behind bars in a Barcelona prison.

Alves, who denies the charge, has twice had bail requests denied by the presiding judge in his case, as he has been deemed as a flight risk.

However, the Brazilian’s legal team is seeking a third hearing, as per Relevo, and the former Barcelona and Sevilla player himself has reportedly stated that he would look to leave Spain if he is temporarily freed, as he feels that he has built a “life project” in Barcelona.

In a letter obtained by Relevo, Alves states that fleeing would be unthinkable as “an insufferable burden and an unnecessary disdain for himself and for his family and children.” Alves had also said that he wants to clear his name.

It remains to be seen whether Alves is granted a third hearing, but for the time being, he will remain in prison.