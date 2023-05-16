Carlo Ancelotti insists that Real Madrid are not solely focusing on Erling Haaland

If Real Madrid are to reach a second successive Champions League final, shutting down Erling Haaland will go a long way towards doing so.

Haaland has been in sensational form for Manchester City this season, and has already broken the Premier League single season scoring record, with three leagues matches still to be played for the reigning champions.

However, he was kept quiet during last week’s first leg, mainly thanks to the performance of Antonio Rudiger. Despite this, he will still be a big threat for Wednesday’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti, speaking in his pre-match press conference, fully understands how much of a problem Haaland could be, although it is not his only focus regarding Man City.

“When we value a team, we don’t just focus on one player. As a whole, we have to approach the defensive aspect of the game well with the coaching staff.”

There is little doubt that Haaland is currently the most prolific striker on the planet at the moment. However, Real Madrid will know that they can nullify his threat, having done so in the first leg.