Carlo Ancelotti confirms that Antonio Rudiger admission was a “misunderstanding”

Antonio Rudiger missed Real Madrid’s victory over Getafe on Saturday, having been rested following his efforts in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

After that match, Carlo Ancelotti appeared to confirm that Rudiger will start in Wednesday’s second leg at the Etihad Stadium. However, speaking ahead of the match in Manchester, the Italian admitted that he misheard the original question, which he thought was about Rodrygo.

“No, it was a misunderstanding. I thought the question was about Rodrygo. We can play Rudiger, or Militao, or Camavinga. It was a misunderstanding.”

Although Ancelotti confirmed that Rodrygo will start, he also admitted that he has other options for the right wing should he need to make changes against Man City.

“Valverde’s idea of being a winger allowed us to win the Champions League, and Rodrygo’s has allowed us to reach the semi-finals. It’s not easy, but the decision has already been made.”

Luka Modric expects Rodrygo to be a difference maker against Man City, and Ancelotti will be hoping that the Brazilian, who scored twice on his last visit to England, can help Real Madrid reach another Champions League final.